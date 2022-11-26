With over 500 entries in The Working Dog Challenge Trial, the best dogs from across the country battled it out in the sheep and cattle across the Maiden, Novice, and Open categories.
The cattle trials were judged by Allan Fletcher, Glen Innis, Wayne Wayte, Stanthorpe, Qld, Murray Wilkinson, Scone and Nathan Brown, Walcha, and the sheep were judged by Matt Sherwood, Marengo, Ash Corkhill, Boorowa, and Daniel Pumpa, Yeoval.
Maiden cattle:
Judge: Murray Wilkinson, Scone and Nathan Brown, Walcha.
1st: Andrew Cloe and Dodge.
2nd: Bill Luff with Cotway Dazzler.
3rd: Dave Crawford with Crawfords Butch.
Maiden sheep:
Judge: Daniel Pumpa, Yeoval.
1st: David Luff with Cotway Dizzy.
2nd: Sam Cook with Chopper.
3rd: Shaun Maurer with Getitdun Keeper.
Novice Cattle:
Judge: Murray Wilkinson, Scone and Nathan Brown, Walcha.
1st: Jake Nowlan with Amos Zone.
2nd: Dick Chapman with Lucky.
3rd: Andrew Heath with Maggie.
Novice sheep:
Judge: Ash Corkhill, Boorowa.
1st: Michael Johnson with Milbourn Boyd.
2nd: Scott Bridge with Jimmy.
3rd: Shane Maurer with Keeper.
Open cattle:
Judge: Allan Fletcher, Glen Innis, and Wayne Wayte, Stanthorpe, Qld.
1st: Murray Wilkinson with Lola.
2nd: Tim Flynn with Wildcard Spotty.
3rd: Tim Flynn with Gen Y Jasper.
Open sheep:
Judge: Matt Sherwood, Marengo.
1st: Dale Thompson with Broken River Jake.
2nd: Sarah Lee with The Lees Rock and Chris Egan with Ray.
3rd: Dean Incher with Hulk.
The program for Sunday October 27 is as follows;
