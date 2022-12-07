AS THE prime cattle market takes a tumble, national weekly cattle slaughter reached its highest point for 2022 at the end of November.
Meat and Livestock Australia analyst Jenny Lim said last week the weekly data indicated 105,093 head were killed.
Ms Lim said weekly slaughter figures had only climbed above 100,000 head five times this year.
"Last week increased four per cent week-on-week and 9pc on this time last year," she said.
Meanwhile, supply of cattle in saleyards during November have come in at the highest monthly yardings in two years.
Ms Lim said the last time monthly yardings were above 220,000 head was in November 2020, when producers continued to liquidate numbers to rebuild balance sheets and capitalise on strong market prices.
Yardings in November increased 49pc on the monthly October figure.
"This inevitably puts downward pressure on prices, as can be seen across all indicators," she said.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator slipped another 44 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week to settle at 858.75c/kg on Tuesday evening.
The increase in NSW cattle supply is a product of the herd rebuild and the delivery of spring 2020 and autumn 2021 calf drops reaching turn-off and processor weights, according to MLA.
MCC Chudleigh Dobell agent Adam Chudleigh, Forbes, said the drop in prices was "back to reality" for the cattle industry, but it's been a difficult transition for people who bought in when the market was much stronger and are now having to sell at current prices.
"It's [the price fall] been a bit harsher than what was expected and it's unlikely we will see prices lifting in the near future," he said.
"At the moment the season is good, we are not sweating on rain, so there's not a lot to ease up the number of cattle hitting the market."
Mr Chudleigh said processor pressure was limited so the incentive to lift cattle rates was not there at the moment.
He said one bright spot was the cow market, which had held up well in comparison to other sections of the market.
"The cow job is still strong," he said.
GRAFTON: (100 head) Vealers: 350-470; Yearling steers: 350-734; Yearling heifers: 330-680; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: 260-350; Cows: 253-310.
CAMDEN: (235 head) Vealers: 315-630; Yearling steers: 394-576; Yearling heifers: 388-578; Cows: 125-342.
MAITLAND: (500 head) Vealers: 420-680; Yearling steers: 400-590; Yearling heifers: 350-550; Grown steers: 30-340; Grown heifers: 290-340; Cows: 250-310.
MOSS VALE: (512 head) Vealers: 220-635; Yearling steers: 140-690; Yearling heifers: 168-605; Grown steers: 100-360; Grown heifers: 300-534; Cows: 154-318.
NOWRA: (190 head) Weaners: 285-655.
MUDGEE: (805 head) Vealers: 400-526; Yearling steers: 370-498; Yearling heifers: 300-475; Grown steers: 310-440; Grown heifers: 260-383; Cows: 120-315.
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - Belinda Nugent, Dubbo, (ELD), 231.0, 590.2, 1363.36.
Steers - Jennifer Sansom, Ulamambri, (PTL), 295.0, 566.2, 1670.29; Peter John Zell, Wellington, (PTL), 285.0, 550.2, 1568.07; MJ and JC Smith, Nevertire, (PTL), 275.4, 518.2, 1427.04; Wayne Noel and Sue Sing, Dubbo, (ELD), 745.0, 350.0, 2607.50.
Cows - L and S Job, Cumnock, (P&C), 815.0, 337.2, 2748.18.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - A and A Shearman, Ballimore, (P&C), 216.00.
Lambs - GH and LL Robinson, Walgett, (PMC), 238.2; Burrgoen Pty Ltd, Mendooran, (PMC), 230; GR and KM Currans, Nyngan, (ELD), 225; GR and KM Currans, Nyngan, (ELD), 211.2.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - Duxton Broadacre Farms, Forbes, (WRL), 274, 605.2, 1661.
Yearling steers - S and A Forsyth, Humula, (DEL), 395.50, 529.20, 2092.99; M and M Galvin, Tumbarumba, (WRL), 356, 522.2, 1860.
Yearling heifers - Amani Pastoral, Grahamstown, (FRAN), 350.9, 468.2, 1642.83; KA and DL King, Holbrook, (NUT), 341.3, 468.2, 1597.73.
Steers - DR and PM McLean, Gregadoo, (BLK), 505, 454.2, 2293. Heifers - Ballymena Pastoral, Marrar, (WRL), 465, 458.2, 2130.
Cows - Jabell P/S, Mangoplah, (WMLP), 680, 350, 2380; Wumbulgal Agriculture, Binya, (FRAN), 752.5, 346.2, 2605.16.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Morray P/L, Yerong Creek, (NUT), 246; Killarney Co, Marrar, (NUT), 246.
Lamb - BJ McCoullough, Mimosa, (NUT), 258; Pee Tee Why Nom, Rye Park, (NUT) 250.
Wethers - NJ and LJ Whyte, The Rock, (BLK), 126. Ewes - JP McGrath and Son, Boorowa, (DEL), 140.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - William Dobbs, Forbes, (FLA), 302.9, 560, 1696; KG Green and Co, Parkes, (FLA), 358.3, 551, 1974.42; WG, UM and DW Hodges, Bogan Gate, (KMW), 434.4, 486.6, 2114.01; FP Donohoe, Eugowra, (FLA), 373.3, 480.0, 1792.00; GCS Partners, Forbes, (KMW), 420.5, 480.0, 2018.40.
Heifers - William Dobbs, Forbes, (FLA), 340.0, 500.0, 1700.00; KG Green and Co, Parkes, (FLA), 337.5, 498.2, 1681.43; Dennis Hambrook, Young, (KMW), 377.0, 420.0, 1583.40; Wallaroi Pastoral, Condobolin, (KMW), 416.8, 420.0, 1750.41.
Cows - R and M Petty, Grenfell, (KMW), 705.0, 327.2, 2306.76; Goondoola Livestock, Cargo, (KMW), 791.0, 326.6, 2583.41.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Balcomb family, Cudal, (KMW), 208; MC and A Thornberry, Cargo, (MCC), 200 W and B Morley, Bimbi, (KMW), 200.
Lambs - M and PE Jasprizza, Molong, (MCC), 241; RG and AM Kingston, Forbes, (MCC), 239.2.
Wethers - Terry OKeeffe, Molong, (MCC), 120. Ewes - Manna Station, Forbes, (FLA), 270.
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - BJ and LJ Littler, Piambong, (MLC), 485, 440, 2134; EW and VJ Hodges, Mudgee, (MLC), 365, 540, 1971; BJ and LJ Littler, Piambong, (MLC), 413, 500, 2062; BJ and LJ Littler, Piambong, (MLC), 421, 460, 1935.
Yearling steers - MABS, Mudgee, (MLC), 510, 451, 2300; Mountain Valley, Cassilis, (MLC), 630, 365, 2299; Kingdom Country P/L, Glen Alice, (MLC), 583, 377.2, 2200; Mark Ford, Goolma, (MLC), 593, 365, 2165; Kingdom Country P/L, Glen Alice, (MLC), 576, 368.2, 2119.
Yearling heifers - RR Hollow, Cooyal, (MLC), 500, 382, 1910; RR Hollow, Cooyal, (MLC), 425, 427.2, 1815; GT and DS Chapman, Mudgee, (MLC), 515, 345, 1776.
Steers - D Rapley, Mudgee, (MLC), 763, 361, 2754; Frank D'Ilio, Rylstone, (MLC), 713, 320, 2280.
Heifers - C and H Moran, Mudgee, (MLC), 655, 332.2, 2175.
Cows - Lorimer P/S, Mudgee, (MLC), 760, 315, 2394; S Nevell, Turill, (MLC), 740, 305, 2257.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
