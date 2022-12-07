The Land
Home/Markets

Prices weighed down by big prime cattle supply | Prime market update and saleyard top quotes

KB
By Karen Bailey
December 8 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Rodd, Ian Morgan Livestock, Tamworth, with calves sold by P Marheine, Willow Tree, for 490 cents a kilogram (liveweight) ($1560 a head) at Tamworth prime cattle sale on Monday. Photo: Michelle Mawhinney, TLSAA

AS THE prime cattle market takes a tumble, national weekly cattle slaughter reached its highest point for 2022 at the end of November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.