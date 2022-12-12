The Land
Home/Markets

Steers hit $2160 at Carcoar store cattle sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
December 12 2022 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Bickford, Elders Bathurst, with his client Daniel Finn, South Wonalabee, Gormans Hills, who bought 13 February/March-drop Angus steers, 361kg, for $1930 a head at Carcoar store cattle sale last Friday.

CARCOAR store cattle prices were cheaper than the November market during the monthly sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.