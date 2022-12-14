The Land
Home/Markets

Vendors' Christmas gift at cattle sales | Prime market update and saleyard top quotes

KB
By Karen Bailey
December 15 2022 - 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Emms Mooney agent James Rich, Oberon, with 13 Angus steers weighing an average of 470kg that sold for 440c/kg ($2070) at the Carcoar prime cattle sale on Tuesday. Photo: Josh Stephens

SELLER resistance to cheaper prices in the past month may be behind the market recovery in the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.