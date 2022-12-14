SELLER resistance to cheaper prices in the past month may be behind the market recovery in the past week.
Forbes Livestock principal Tim Mackay said the fall in cattle supply as people held back their steers and heifers from the market had helped stabilise prices and forced buyers to lift their rates.
"Certainly, the feedlot-type cattle and those in prime condition going to slaughter have returned better prices this week," Mr Mackay said.
"We had three or four weeks of the market falling and, while it's unlikely to return to the very high rates, it puts the industry in a good position as we head into the new year."
Plasto and Company principal Ross Plasto, Wellington, estimated the market lost about 100c/kg during the cheaper trend, but at last Thursday's prime sale in Dubbo it recovered about 20c/kg to 30c/kg of that loss.
"The market also fell to about the 1500 head mark - which, after yarding about 4000 head before that, was a big change," Mr Plasto said.
He also attributed the reduction in supply to vendors holding stock back from the market in response to the cheaper trend.
"Earlier, the feedlots were offering 550c/kg, but that's now back around 450c/kg to 500c/kg," he said.
"Anybody who bought in at the dearer rates has been left with little option but to put some weight on those cattle to get back some of the value.
"In the past, they probably would have sold those cattle on at lighter weights."
Ray White Emms Mooney agent James Rich, Oberon, said the market had started to pick up in the past fortnight and was on an even keel for the prime sale at Carcoar on Tuesday.
"After last week's dearer trend, most cattle were firm," he said.
The exception was the cow market, which Mr Rich said was about 20c/kg dearer.
He said supply for prime cattle had dropped and was certainly lower than normal for this time of year.
"With the amount of feed about, it's expected the supplies might start to pick up in the new year," he said.
For many NSW selling centres this week's auctions were the last for 2022. The Eastern Young Cattle was on 902.5c/kg (carcase weight) on Tuesday, which was 40c/kg dearer than a week earlier.
CAMDEN: (215 head) Vealers: 355-605; Yearling steers: 405-576; Yearling heifers: 382-555; Cows: 170-344.
MAITLAND: (350 head) Vealers: 450-680; Yearling steers: 400-595; Yearling heifers: 400-540; Grown steers: 280-320; Grown heifers: 290-300; Cows: 150-300.
MOSS VALE: (486 head) Vealers: 310-425; Yearling steers: 145-660; Yearling heifers: 140-540; Grown steers: 285-448; Grown heifers: 110-350; Cows: 106-326.
NOWRA: (80 head) Vealers: 320-515; Yearling steers: 380-561.
SHEPPARTON: (1300 head) Yearling steers: 405-500; Yearling heifers: 358-460; Grown steers: 395-452; Grown heifers: 300-445; Cows: 100-365.
DALBY: (2587 head) Yearling steers: 328-650; Yearling heifers: 258-570; Grown steers: 314-412; Grown heifers: 240-346; Cows: 226-310.
Corowa Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - CW Coyle and Son, Barnawartha Nth, (ELD), 228; CT Arthur, Rutherglen, (ELD), 225; D Heywood, Everton, (ELD), 224; L Fraser, Myrtleford, (PSN), 220; G Proctor, Bungowannah, (BUR), 220; KW and IM Thomas, Culcairn, (PSN), 212.6; TW Leitch, Boweya, (PSN), 205.2.
Lambs - Wermatong, Tooma, (ELD), 140.
Ewes - Burden Nominees, Narrandera, (PSN), 150.6; Sudholz Farms. Taminick, (PSN), 133.80; C Japp, Bonegilla, (AWN), 129.20; Tolliday Farms, Stewarton, (PSN), 129.00; David Ham, Devenish, (PSN), 128.00; ML Davis, Warrenbayne, (PSN), 126.20; C. Burden, Narrandera, (PSN), 125.00; Mission Enterprises Ltd, Talgarno, (ELD), 120.20; R Gall, Broken Creek, (PSN), 115.20; I Feldtman, Major Plains, (AWN), 110.00; CT Arthur, Rutherglen, (ELD), 106.00.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - GD and SL Cook, Dubbo, (NUT), 285.7, 582.2, 1663.43; Jason Lay, Wellington, (RWR), 327.9, 558.2, 1830.34; Macquarie Stud, Wellington, (RWR), 327.9, 558.2, 1830.30; Mark Lousick, Wellington, (RWR), 327.9, 558.2, 1830.34; PE and D Bonham, Tooraweenah, (PMC), 471.0, 448.2, 2111.02; HB and SA White, Mudgee, (PMC), 510.0, 441.2, 2250.12.
Heifers - Macquarie Stud, Wellington, (RWR), 302.9, 504.2, 1527.20; KJ and MP Cummings, Mumbil, (P&C), 495.0, 410.2, 2030.49.
Cows - GRB and LM Hall, Warren, (RSD), 600.0, 360.2, 2161.20; Harrison Pastoral, Dubbo, (NUT), 900.0, 344.2, 3097.80.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - A and N Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 224; M and C Giddings, Wellington, (CHC), 206. Lambs - M and B Anderson, Broken Hill, (NUT), 277.6; A and K Miller, Gulargambone, (ELD), 257.2.
Wether - RG and MA Sutherland, Spicers Creek, (P&C), 154.2. Ewes - BN Stanford, Budgee Budgee, (BPD), 130.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Yearling steers - AO and SM A'beckett, Tumbarumba, (NUT), 363.60, 523.20, 1902.55; Yambla Station, Holbrook, (FRAN), 351, 522.2, 1832.92; LI and SD Mackenzie, Tumbarumba, (NUT), 388.6, 507.2, 1972.04.
Yearling heifers - PJ Allen, Adelong, (ELD), 345, 465.2, 1604.94; Bonelah P/C, Rankins Springs, (RLA), 365, 460, 1679.
Steers - J Styles, Tumut, (ELD), 537.5, 444.2, 2387.58. Heifers - Waverley Run, Big Springs, (RLA), 455, 446.2, 2030.21.
Cows - MJ and HM Pattison, Deniliquin, (RLA), 607.5, 370, 2247.75; SB and SG Donaldson, Sandigo, (FRAN), 670.6, 366.2, 2455.83.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Sowden Inv, Jindera, (ELD), 268.20; PJ Fahey, Coolamon, (ELD), 268.2.
Lamb - Mainstay Merinos, Laggan, (ELD), 282.2; Uno P/C, Tullibigeal, (WRL), 261.2.
Wethers - Linc Holdings, Wagga Wagga, (ROD), 190.2. Ewes - Est AH Stacey, Temora, (ROD), 193.2.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - FJ and CB Conway, Minto, (FLA), 318.1, 504.2, 1603.99; DI and JL Gorman, Queanbeyan, (FLA), 323.6, 494, 1598.76; MJ Mcalister, Quandialla, (MCC), 326.7, 474, 1548.4; Baxter Bros P/C, Condobolin, (FLA), 355, 460, 1633; JH and JL Wild, Alectown, (ALH), 465, 459.2, 2135.28.
Heifers - FJ and CB Conway, Minto, (FLA), 290, 483, 1400.7; GR and JG Ottey, Young, (KMW), 372.5, 478.2, 1781.3; LJ and SE Lanham, Bribbaree, (KMW), 458.3, 465.2, 2132.17; DI and JL Gorman, Queanbeyan, (FLA), 285, 457.2, 1303.02.
Cows - Wilton Trust, Tullibigeal, (KMW), 750, 340, 2550; CC Pastoral, Nelungaloo, (VCR), 472, 339.2, 1601.02.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Neville Farming, Forbes, (NAS), 225; Tyrone P/C, Forbes, (VCR), 208; Wayne John Livermore, Borenore, (MCC), 206.
Lambs - Jones Darriwell Partners, Trundle, (MCC), 282.6; Bolam P/S, Trundle, (MCC), 279.2.
Wethers - Ancrum P/C, Mandagery, (ALH), 189.2. Ewes - Donald J Cram, Young, (KMW), 147.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
