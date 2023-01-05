THE Wodonga weaner sales continued on Thursday with the Premier All Breeds Grown and Weaner sale.
Held at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange there were plenty of happy vendors.
The Wodonga weaner sales continue on Friday with the Premier Hereford-cross and Euro Grown and Weaner sale on Friday.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
