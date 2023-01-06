A PEN of black baldy heifers was the highlight of the Wangaratta premier colours weaner sale on Friday, sold for $2250 a head.
A total of 2566 cattle were yarded and Elders agent Oliver Mason said they were very happy with the result.
"The feature lines, particularly for weaned cattle, sold as well if not better than other recent sales in the area," he said.
Mr Mason said competition was mostly from northern commission buyers with little local interest.
Steers were typically sold for $1600 to $1850.
Heifers mostly made $1300 to $1700 but topped at $2250 for a line of 18 black baldy heifers, 351kg, with Witherswood blood, from Cameron and Tracey Healy, Osbornes Flat.
Mr Mason said the black baldy heifers were highly sought after with a bidding war between several buyers.
"The genetics are exceptional," he said.
"At times it is hard to find specific articles like a first cross black baldy."
In the steers Raheen Park Partnership, Mansfield, sold 22 Angus steers, 386kg, for $1890. The same vendor sold another 21 Angus steers, 383kg, for $1850.
A line of 25 black baldy steers, 351kg, from DJ and PD Vance, Mansfield, made $1760.
The champion pen of Hereford steers was from Tony Reardon, Brooklyn Pastoral Co, Mansfield, for his 32 Hereford steers, 352kg, and were sold for $1710.
Edwin and peter Harris, Mansfield, sold 13 Hereford steers, 350kg, for $1620.
Rangan Charolais, Charleroi, sold 11 Charolais/Angus steers, 413kg, for $2050 and PH and RF Creamer, Dederang, sold 18 Charolais/Angus steers, 382kg, for $1850.
A line of 15 Hereford/Shorthotn steers, 297kg, from K and K Maybury, Tallangatta South, sold for $1500.
Goonan Bros, Dederang, sold 10 Limousin/Angus steers, 341kg, for $1540.
In the heifers Kinelmeaky, Merijig, sold 19 Angus/Hereford heifers, 334kg, for $1560 and J and K Fleming, Eurobin, sold 15 Angus/Hereford heifers, 321kg, for $1500.
A line of 16 Charolais/Angus heifers, 350kg, from RJ and PC Briggs, Dederang, sold for $1600 and G and E Jones, Khancoona, sold 12 Hereford heifers, 345kg, for $1470.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Corcoran Parker.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
