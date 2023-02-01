The Northern Merino Ram Breeder's Association held its annual housed ram show and sale in Armidale.
A Merino exhibited by Demondrille, Harden, took out the supreme exhibit sash.
There will be roughly 70 rams offered at auction to complete the two days of Merino sire excellence and fellowship.
