Labor pledges 600 extra firefighters for NSW

By Farid Farid
February 4 2023 - 2:00pm
There's an urgent need to ensure NSW has adequate emergency personnel in place, says Chris Minns. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Labor is committing over $50 million to beef up the fire-fighting force of NSW by 600 personnel over the next three years in its latest promise ahead of state elections in March.

