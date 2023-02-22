The Land
Producers making adjustments as the grass hays off

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 23 2023 - 6:00am
Nick Rogers, Davidson Cameron and Company, Guyra, with Alex Laurie, Riamukka Partnership, Nowendoc, and weaner steers that sold for $1540 at Tamworth last Friday.

Drying conditions across the state are causing some livestock producers to rethink their stocking strategies, being mindful that three wet autumns might give way to the probability of a dry one.

