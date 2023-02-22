Drying conditions across the state are causing some livestock producers to rethink their stocking strategies, being mindful that three wet autumns might give way to the probability of a dry one.
Robbie Bloch from CL Squires, Inverell, said numbers of cattle were starting to move in his district, with the delivery dates for some of the major feeders extending out from one week to three weeks.
"We will start to see some cattle move now," he said, "while the season stays dry and the country hays off."
"The New England has been jagging some thunderstorms, and country north and north and south of Inverell is holding; [but] the bulk of the grass is drying off," Mr Bloch said.
Purtle Plevey Agencies co-principal Patrick Purtle, Manilla, said last Friday's Tamworth Early Bird Feature Weaner and Store Sale had about 3500 head under the hammer.
"People are starting to dry off, there was 5500 head at the Dubbo sale last Thursday, and prices for the processing and better quality feeder cattle held remarkably well," Mr Purtle said.
"Cattle for grass paddocks are losing a bit of favour as it's starting to dry off, and the storms have been a bit hit and miss.
"People are starting to reset and tuning into these values and get on with business."
Adam Chudleigh, MCC Chudleigh Dobell, Forbes, said the rapid change had almost blindsided many producers in his region from very wet to very dry conditions. They were "finding it hard to make the difficult decisions".
"There was a time anything with four legs, and a heartbeat could make $150, not so now," he said. "My clients must make tough calls; things have got to go. They are now cost-burdened and are faced with having to sell and have a bitter pill to swallow.
"I'm telling my clients they can't just sit back and hope for an improvement. They have to make a tough decision, grain prices are high, and summer feed is all but gone."
Scott Newberry, Davison Cameron and Company, Tamworth, said some producers were mindful of the probability game after a few good autumns. "We could be due for a drier spell," he said.
Alex Laurie, Riamukka Partnership, Nowendoc, offered 91 mixed-sex weaners at the recent Tamworth sale and said he was delighted with the sale result.
A pen of 15 Angus weaner steers averaged $1540, while a different pen of 28 made $1390. Riamukka also sold 32 Angus and Angus-cross heifers that averaged $1060.
"This is what we normally do, and we've been very impressed with the presentation of our weaners this year," Mr Laurie said.
"The season at Nowendoc has been a very good one. [But] we decided to sell early as it was starting to dry off."
