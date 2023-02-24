LIMOUSIN cattle dominated the jackpot competition at the Canberra Royal show with almost almost 30 heifers and 14 bulls battling it out.
Under the eye of judges Daniel and Kaleb Croaker, both of Nutrien Goulburn, the both the heifer jackpot and bull jackpot were won by Limousin cattle.
Taking out the heifer portion of the competition and claiming about $1500 as a prize pool was Kyanne Rachel S8 exhibited by Kyanne Limousin, Cowra.
The 16-month-old daughter of Longreach Rachel Nightingale was sired by Greenwood Electric Impact. Judge Daniel Croaker said the heifer was a standout.
"She stood out to us, she paraded herself well and she is a beautiful feminine heifer," he said.
"She is clean right up through the front and showing that natural thickness.
"We got down to some very similar types of heifers with a little bit of variation in a few things.
"I think there were some very close heifers in the front," Mr Croaker said.
Rachel S8 was also the reserve junior champion heifer at Berry show earlier this month.
Mr Croaker commended all breeders and exhibitors on the great lineup of heifers for the competition.
The bull jackpot followed straight away with about 15 bulls entering the ring.
Rising to the top was Keajura Park Sylvesta T1, exhibited by Keajura Park Limousin, Tarcutta.
Being the first calf by a Keajura Park bull born for the small stud, the Maclure family were overjoyed with the result.
Sylvesta was a 570 kilogram, 12-month-old son of Keajura Park Rocky R5 out of Summit Exotic N41.
Mr Croaker said there were bulls there behind that could be at the front end but it is one or two mans decisions on the day and we could come back tomorrow and have a completely different outcome.
"On the day today, it came down to a few things and we were clutching on what to put forward," he said.
"All in all I thought a magnificent bull calf.
