Tamworth weaner steers to $1570

By Simon Chamberlain
March 5 2023 - 6:00am
Jan and Roger McDowell, Tregoen, Pilliga with the 40 Yamburgan blood Shorthorn weaner steers they sold for $1090. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Tamworth agents penned 3819 grown cattle for their annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service tag a calf sale with a market initially bending to the will of a dry season, showing stronger trends as the sale progressed.

