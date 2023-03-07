Dubbo cows with calves hit $2875

JUST 300 head of cattle were offered during the Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday.
Even so, it was a pretty good quality yarding according to Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk, with a good selection of weaner steers and cows with calves.
"There was only a couple of pens of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows along with just a few pens of weaner heifers," Mr Monk said.
"The steer market was very dull with unfortunately several pens passed in and returned home to the paddock."
Related reading:
The weaner steers that did sell sold from $435 a head for very light crossbreds to $780 for good quality young Angus calves.
Two pens of yearling steers sold for $1160.
"The weaner heifer market was far more buoyant compared to the steers and they sold from $780 for Speckle Park calves to $890 for fair quality Angus heifers," Mr Monk said.
Top quality PTIC Hereford heifers sold for $1850.
There was strong buyer competition for the cows with calves.
The best was a line of Charolais-cross cows in top condition and with large calves at foot and running back with the Charolais and Angus bull. They sold for $2875 a unit.
Three other pens in the same consignment sold from $2000 to $2400.
Mr Monk said the balance of the cows with calves sold from $1200 for light Bos Indicus units to $1950 for young Angus cows with their first calf.
Good quality PTIC Hereford cows sold for $1900, while a couple of PTIC European-cross cows sold for $1400.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.