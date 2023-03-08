THERE was plenty of support from both buyers and vendors during the annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service "Tag a Calf" sale at Tamworth last Friday.
Apart from the cattle being sold, Ben Goodman of Ian Morgan Livestock paid $700 for a Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service esky, which he will no doubt be storing his cool drinks next summer.
The feature sale encourages vendors to support the lifesaving service by donating all or part of the proceeds from their sale to the charity.
The initiative has been running for nearly two decades, with the 2022 event raising about $15,000.
Daniel Gillett, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service's regional partnerships officer, New England North West, was at the sale to help raise further awareness for the cause.
In addition to the esky bought by Ben, the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association donated $1 a head to the cause for every animal sold.
Daniel said the support of TLSAA and others for the Service helped to save lives throughout the region.
AGENTS at Camden saleyards near Sydney have noted a distinct lift in the number of sheep being offered during the monthly sheep and goat sales.
Jim Hindmarsh and Company agent Steve Nutt said to deal with the influx of supply, they've decided to go back to having two sales a month.
"During the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions we moved to one sale a month, so adding the additional sale is a return to the pre-COVID schedule," Mr Nutt said.
That means there will be a sheep and goat sale on Wednesday, March 22 and from then on the Camden agents will host a sale on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
AWN has bought Wagga Wagga-based agency Wilks and McKean Livestock and Property.
The business will be known as AWN Wilks McKean.
Wilks and McKean Livestock and Property was founded in 2017 by local livestock and property agents Joe Wilks and Tim McKean.
AWN general manager of livestock and property, Peter Weaver, said the acquisition allowed the Wagga-based business to continue to grow by providing staff and clients with access to a national network of agents.
Wilks and McKean is AWN's seventh agency buy in the past two years.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
