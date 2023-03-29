Police are investigating the alleged theft of 350 ewes from a property in the Riverina.
The Dorper mixed-aged ewes are believed to have been stolen from a property on Mundowey Lane, Collingullie.
Police said the alleged theft took place last week - sometime between March 20 and March 25.
Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators from Cootamundra have commenced an investigation.
It comes a day after the Rural Crime Prevention Team put a call out to the public for assistance into another alleged theft in Gunning.
Fifty-two Merino wethers went missing from the rural property on Medway Road earlier this year.
Police urge anyone with information for either investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Cootatmundra Police can also be contacted in regard to the Collingullie alleged theft.
