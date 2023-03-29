The Land
Home/News

Ewes believed to be stolen from Collingullie property

March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police has begun investigating the alleged theft at Collingullie. File picture
Police has begun investigating the alleged theft at Collingullie. File picture

Police are investigating the alleged theft of 350 ewes from a property in the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.