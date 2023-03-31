WEANER steers and heifers were firm to slightly dearer during the second week of blue ribbon sales at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, on Friday.
Elders Emms Mooney livestock manager Ben Emms, Blayney, said there was strong demand across the European Union-accredited cattle.
"There was also distinct buyer interest in the weaned cattle, particularly for the heavier and feeder-type pens," he said.
Mr Emms said demand for heifers came from buyers who were looking to join those females in September.
"There was a significant order from Glen Innes in the north of the state that was very active on the heifers," he said.
Buyers were also active from parts of the Central West across to West Wyalong and in the south of the state from districts such as Wagga Wagga and Albury. Some weaners also crossed the southern border headed for the Wangaratta area.
Elders Bathurst branch manager Andrew Bickford said the sale result across the 7524 head yarding was very pleasing.
"The rain in the past fortnight certainly helped renew confidence in the cattle market," he said.
"It's an impressive yarding, the best you will see, and we've also got a good mix of buyers in attendance."
The top of the market was $1725 a head for lovely weaner heifers sold by MD Stonestreet, Mindaribba, Newbridge. The top pen consisted of 66 July/August-drop, Landfall and Dunoon blood, 290kg Angus heifers.
This left the weaner steers to come in with the second highest top price of $1640 which was achieved by the first pen sold at the sale. They were offered by Ben and Mandy Emms, Sion Hill, Lyndhurst, for 85 Karoo-blood, July/August-drop, EU-accredited Angus steers tipping the scales at 366kg.
The best presented pen of steers was awarded to Murray, Rachel and Des Balcomb, Balcomb Ag, Cudal, for their 35 June/July-drop, Lawson-blood, 351kg, EU-accredited Angus steers that sold for $1550.
Jefferson Pastoral Company, Riverview, O'Connell, recorded a pleasing result for their 26 July/August drop, Cluster-blood, 507kg Angus steers that sold for $1580.
Ben and Luke Edwards, Baronia, Lyndhurst, sold 63 July/August-drop, Millah Murrah-blood, 317kg Angus steers for $1530, while A and R Larnach, Somerton Valley, Rockley, sold 60 EU-accredited, July/August-drop, Millah Murrah-blood, 321kg Angus steers for $1510.
The Reen and Scott family, Karoo Angus, Meadow Flat, sold 100 August/September-drop, EU-accredited, 338kg Karoo-blood Angus steers for $1500.
PR and EL Noon, Carinya, Wallerawang, offered a top quality pen of 34 August/September-drop, Rennylea-blood, 323kg Angus heifers for $1515.
The best presented pen of heifers went to Robert Fuller, Carcoar, for 14 seven- to eight-month-old Hollywood-blood Angus heifers that tipped the scales at 277kg and sold for $1455.
Ben and Mandy Emms, Sion Hill, Lyndhurst, sold 51 July/August-drop, EU-accredited, 303kg, Karoo-blood Angus heifers for $1380.
The sale was conducted by Elders Emms Mooney, Clements and McCarthy, Elders Bathurst, and PR Masters Stephens.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
