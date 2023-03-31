The Land
Heifers in demand at annual Carcoar Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale

By Karen Bailey
March 31 2023 - 9:05pm
Ben and Mandy Emms, Sion Hill, Lyndhurst, with 85 July/August-drop Angus steers, 366kg, that sold for $1640 at Carcoar Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
WEANER steers and heifers were firm to slightly dearer during the second week of blue ribbon sales at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, on Friday.

