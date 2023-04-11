NARROMINE'S Keiley Noble has been named this year's RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever during an awards dinner at Sydney Royal Easter Show on Tuesday night.
Keiley has a double degree in agriculture and business.
She works as a policy officer with the NSW government in the areas of drought policy and economic strategy.
Keiley also runs a contracting and hay sales business with her husband.
The RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award is a state-wide leadership program run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW to recognise future young leaders (20 to 29 years of age) who are working hard to make a significant contribution to their community and to rural Australia.
The program promotes and facilitates unique agricultural industry networking opportunities with rural leaders and other likeminded individuals through RAS connections and functions during the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
