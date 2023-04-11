What does the value of money mean to you?
That was the question this year's R.M. Williams Royal Agricultural Society Rural Achiever Finalists answered on Sunday, presenting individual speeches for the first time rather than the usual debate format.
Also new to the presentation was 2022 NSW Rural Achiever Jessica Fearnley, Bathurst, who took on the role of master of ceremonies for the public speaking demonstration.
The winner of the 2023 NSW Rural Achiever will be announced at a dinner on Tuesday night.
Jerod Blyton, Nimmitabel, whose earliest show memory is of losing the chocolate mudcake competition but feeling like a winner after getting to eat cake, spoke about the choices and opportunities that money can provide.
Jerod also spoke about the limits of money, noting that you can't buy health and happiness, or run an agricultural show without volunteers.
"No amount of money can cure cancer, or buy rain in a drought," said Jerod.
Goulburn's Laura Fletcher, who was the first woman to compete at the Sydney Royal Alpaca Shearing competition, discussed the shifting value of money as an enabler of people achieving their goals and dreams within local communities through access to education, security and stability.
She also spoke of the power of generosity when money is abundant.
"You can use the excess to benefit others and enrich your own life in the process," said Laura.
Jed McEvoy, Coonabarabran a first timer to the Sydney Royal, opened up about his personal health challenges and the reality of money in accessing quality health care.
"Money does buy happiness, but not in the way you think," said Jed.
After being diagnosed with type one diabetes in 2019, Jed realised that some of the care he was able to access was only possible because of health insurance.
Keiley Noble, Narromine, juggles life on a farm with work as a wedding celebrant. As a Mum, Keiley knows all too well the value of money is nothing compared to the value of time, and spoke about the immeasurable value of having a little bit more time with a lost loved one.
"Money is replaceable, but time is irreplaceable. I don't want your money, I want your time," Keiley said.
Proud winner of a plastic goat trophy and unicycle rider Therese Perrignon, Hay, said that beyond meeting basic needs, the value of money is nothing.
"Money is nothing except a roof over your head," Therese said.
"Experiences are more important and don't have to cost money."
Casey-Lee Rebellato, Mount Hutton, who for a time lived in North Carolina, US, spoke about how the value of money changes as people age. As a child, she said $20 would have gone towards texters, while as a ten, she would have spent it eating out with friends. As an adult, she spends more a week on coffee.
Casey-Lee, who works with the Royal Australian Air Force, spoke candidly about her experience repatriating refugees from Afghanistan, which changed her perspective on the value of money.
"People were leaving everything behind. Family and safety are more important," said Casey-Lee.
Bronte Talbot, Dooralong, also spent some time in the US, having gone to primary school in Las Vegas. Bronte believes the value of money lies in financial security, and provides access to education as well as enabling people to pursue their passions.
"Horses have more value to me," Bronte said.
"Money allows me to have a lifestyle I love and give back to help others."
Tamworth's Sophie Wood, who once brought her potty calf to school on bring a pet day, stressed the value of money in the opportunities it provides, from housing and family to pursuing your passions and giving back. She also noted the changing value of money over time.
"In 1974, a meat pie cost 20 cents, now you would be lucky to get the sauce for that," Sophie said.
"We can't control inflation, but we can control how we value money."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.