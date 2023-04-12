This year's winner of the AWEX National Graduate Wool Classer Competition has wool classing in his blood, but Austin Grace has proven to be a star in his own right by securing the golden stencil at the Sydney Royal show this week.
After a tough day of classing, the Murringo local claimed the blue ribbon ahead of Tasmanian Jacqueline Dare and fellow New South Welshman, Cameron Gall.
Representing TAFE New South Wales' Dubbo campus, Mr Grace said it was an honour to claim victory in such a high calibre competition.
"It's quite rewarding because there was a lot of behind the scenes work and training that went into it, so I feel great about getting the win," he said.
"It was a challenging competition, there were a lot of things that certainly tested my skills, so to come out on top, it's quite surreal really."
Judge Stuart Murphy described Mr Grace's performance as an "excellent presentation," which was "top of the tree."
"It covered all aspects of the industry, from the minute you enter the woolshed, to when you leave it," he said.
He may have only held his stencil this year, but the young sheep enthusiast has spent plenty of time in the wool shed growing up.
"My Mum's family owns Demondrille Merino Stud at Harden, my grandfather was a woolclasser, Dad was a woolclasser, and we also run Merinos at home, so I guess I've just always been surrounded by it," he said.
Since leaving school, the 24-year-old has jackarooed on Egelabra station at Warren, completed a bachelor of business management at Wagga, and returned to the home of the Egelabra Merino Stud as assistant property manager.
"Working on a Merino stud, wool is the reason we breed Merinos, so having a good depth of knowledge and understanding of wool is really important and why I really I wanted to do the course," he said.
"I was always encouraged to get my stencil and I can class my own wool now, which is great.
"I really enjoy my sheep classing as well, and I've done a lot of that alongside some pretty good sheep classers.
"Prior to this, I'd competed in junior sheep judging as well and the show competitions are a good opportunity to get out and test yourself."
Humble in victory, Mr Grace attributed his success to the guidance and encouragement of his teacher, Kerri Capill, who said she nominated him for the competition following his exceptional exam performance.
"I'm so excited and just very proud," she said.
"Austin has been very easy to teach, his self-motivation and determination from the beginning has been amazing, and I'm very lucky to have had him as a student.
"I hope that the wool industry is fortunate enough to keep him for the long run."
