WITH the beef cattle judging complete and the dairy judging yet to start cattle industry identities took time out for the annual RAS cattle dinner at Sydney Royal Easter Show.
RAS councillors, cattle committee members, honorary members, exhibitors, judges and stewards were among those in attendance.
Red Meat Advisory Council independent chair John McKillop was the guest speak during the evening.
Martin and Suzi Hodges, Camden, were presented with a 25 year service awards, while Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, Victoria, and Kathy De Jong on behalf of Calrossy Anglican School were presented with long term exhibitor awards.
Tim Eyes, Yarramalong, was presented with a youth medal.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
