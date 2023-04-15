It was a good day out for the students from Macarthur Anglican School, as they took out the supreme exhibit in the schools meat sheep competition at the Sydney Royal Show with their handy group of White Suffolks.
The kids in the green secured a swag of ribbons on Friday, including champion pair of rams, champion pair of ewes, and champion and reserve ewe, with the top female going on to win the supreme exhibit.
The White Suffolk ewe, which progressed from the two teeth class, was placed above the Badgally grand champion ram in the final round, a Corriedale exhibited by St Gregory's, Campbelltown.
Judge Jason Barker described his winner as "lovely and smooth," and said it was this smoothness in the shoulder which placed her at the top of the ewe class.
Mr Barker said maternal traits were a major factor for him when judging the females.
"I'm a ewe man myself, and I think sheep breeders need to look at their maternal lines for success," he said.
"I think this ewe will add more to the industry going forward, so that's why I've gone with her as my grand champion today."
A Bimbadeen ram, exhibited by St Lawrences, Coonabarabran, was awarded reserve champion ram.
More show news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.