The Land
Home/News

Macarthur Anglican School win big in the Sydney Royal meat sheep schools class

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macarthur Anglican School and their winning lineup of White Suffolks at the Sydney Royal schools meat sheep competition. Picture: Clare Adcock
The Macarthur Anglican School and their winning lineup of White Suffolks at the Sydney Royal schools meat sheep competition. Picture: Clare Adcock

It was a good day out for the students from Macarthur Anglican School, as they took out the supreme exhibit in the schools meat sheep competition at the Sydney Royal Show with their handy group of White Suffolks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.