Sydney Royal young sheep handler ribbons goes to Jessica Sharman and Max Gorey.

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 9:00am
Senior champion handler Jessica Sharman. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Taralga Suffolks breeder Jessica Sharman has taken out the senior section of the young meat sheep handlers, while St Gregory's student Max Gorey was crowned champion junior handler.

