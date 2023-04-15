The Land
Home/News

Lunch with The Land at Sydney Royal Easter Show | Photos

KB
By Karen Bailey
April 15 2023 - 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PLENTY of familiar faces from agriculture and agribusiness gathered at the Sky Deck at Sydney Royal Easter Show for the annual The Land lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.