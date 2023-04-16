Camden duo Macs Rubain and Toby Drinnan have topped the young dairy judges competition at the Sydney Royal.
Both representing the South Coast and Tablelands group, the boys took top honours over Maggie Kemp, Northwest, Lexi Heinrich, South Western, and Jess Tudgey, central Western.
"I'm pretty happy with that one," Mr Rubain said.
"I was quite happy with how I placed the cows after I listened to the overjudge and I think I spoke alright, but I did not expect to win grand champion."
Mr Rubain has been dairy judging for a few years, encouraged by his boss and mentor John Quinn of Orana Jersey Stud, Menangle.
He also competed in the state final of the beef young judges this week and shows beef cattle.
"Pretty much everything I know about dairy cows, I've learnt from John," he said.
The 18-year-old said he was keen to follow a career path in agriculture after attaining his HSC this year.
"I just really like rural life and want to do something like that when I leave school," he said.
"Dairy is a pretty good place to work in. I love the cows and the people who work there, it's a great working environment.
"I definitely want to do something agriculture based when I finish grade 12 this year. "
Judge Justin Walsh, Jaspers Brush, commended the young entrants on the quality of the competition.
"I thought overall it was quite a high standard, across the board," he said.
"There were a lot of competitors which placed the cows in the correct order, and then it really just came down to the speaking, which I thought was also of a very high standard.
"The main thing I look for is accuracy. It is possible to place the cows incorrectly but still get a really high score on speaking, because at that stage the judging of the cows is done and then what I'm looking for is whether what the competitors is saying is accurate.
"I don't necessarily have to agree with you, if what you are saying is accurate, then you'll score well."
