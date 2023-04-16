The Land
Bushranger's grand shoot out in Border Leicester ring

KB
By Karen Bailey
April 16 2023 - 5:25pm
Reserve grand champion ram held by Jamie Buerckner, Bauer, Ariah Park; judge Ross Jackson, Moyston, Vic, and grand ram held by Jeff Sutton, Wattle Farm, Temora. Picture by Karen Bailey.
NAMED after a bushranger, Wattle Farm William Westwood stole the show in the Border Leicester judging ring to win the grand champion ram ribbon.

