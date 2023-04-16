NAMED after a bushranger, Wattle Farm William Westwood stole the show in the Border Leicester judging ring to win the grand champion ram ribbon.
The ram was exhibited Jeff and Diane Sutton, Wattle Farm, Temora. Mr Sutton said his children named all the Wattle Farm rams from that year's drop after bushrangers.
The grand ram was by Wattle Farm Boom Time who also has an impressive showing resume. Mr Sutton said Boom Time was the grand ram at Sydney Royal in 2018 and later went on to win at the Australian Sheep Show in Bendigo, Victoria.
This was William Westwood's first show outing and Mr Sutton said he would be retained to use in their flock.
Related reading:
"We like his thickness and bone, he has great sire appeal and his fleece is very good," Mr Sutton said.
Judge Ross Jackson from Moyston in Victoria was impressed with the ram's length of body and superior fleece characteristics.
"He parades well for his age, too, " Mr Jackson said.
The grand ram was also senior champion ram having won its class, ram over one year but under two years.
Reserve grand ram went to a future sire under one year with milk teeth exhibited by Jamie and Tracey Buerckner, Bauer, Ariah Park.
The ram attracted the judge's eye due to his length of carcase resulting in it also being awarded the junior champion ram ribbon.
"He's a powerful ram," Mr Jackson said.
Reserve junior champion ram came from the pairs class (under one year showing milk teeth only) owned by Jamie and Tracey Buerckner, Bauer, Ariah Park.
The reserve senior ram was also exhibited by Jamie and Tracey Buerckner .
For the ewes, Mr Jackson selected a powerful example of the breed shown by Jamie and Tracey Buerckner as his grand champion ewe.
"She is a magnificent example of the breed, structurally correct with an outstanding fleece," Mr Jackson said.
"She carries herself well and is just a terrific ewe."
The ewe was also the senior champion after shining in the over one year but under two years old class.
Mr Buerckner said the in-lamb ewe had been shown as a lamb last year and her notable wins included supreme Border Leicester at Bendigo, champion ewe at the National Show and Sale at Bendigo and supreme long wool ewe at Adelaide Royal.
Reserve grand ewe (also junior champion) was picked up by Jeff and Diane Sutton with a milk-tooth ewe which the judge said had a beautiful fleece.
Reserve junior ewe also went to a shorn ewe exhibited by Jeff and Diane Sutton, while reserve senior ewe was a Bauer female bred by Jamie and Tracey Buerckner.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.