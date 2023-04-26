We are taking a step back in time to look at past editions of The Land.
This week we head back to 2006 for the April 20 edition of The Land which was published in the middle of the Sydney Royal Show.
You'll see photos of various champions, Rural Achievers attending a cocktail party, as well as the winner of the 2006 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl competition - among other things from the show - in our huge gallery.
And, it wasn't just news from Sydney Royal that filled the pages of this edition of The Land.
There is also photos from a range of regional shows in our gallery as well as pictures from the Albury Gold Cup which saw people from across NSW and Victoria attend.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
