With its decisive victory in the NSW election, Labor has now been given a clear mandate for urgent action to reduce the more than 18,000 feral horses in Kosciuszko National Park, according to The Invasive Species Council.
Advocacy manager Jack Gough said NSW Labor took a clear position in the election in support of rapidly reducing the number of feral horses trashing and trampling Kosciuszko National Park.
"The election result now gives them a mandate to implement this and also repeal Barilaro's ridiculous law protecting feral horses over our native wildlife and alpine rivers," Mr Gough said.
"We have seen big swings to parties and independents that have taken a strong stand on protecting Kosciuszko from the impacts of feral horses.
"This includes both the seat of Monaro and the seat of Wagga Wagga, which cover the eastern and western portions of the park respectively."
Wagga Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr was very outspoken during the campaign about the need to reduce feral horse numbers and was returned to office with strong support from his community.
Mr Gough believes this is in part due to Australians being better-informed about the damage feral horses are doing to wildlife and fragile alpine wetlands and streams.
"These alpine areas are not made to cope with thousands of heavy, hard-hoofed feral horses destroying sensitive environments," he said.
"Under the previous government we saw a 30% increase in feral horse numbers in the past two years to almost 19,000 despite a commitment to reduce them.
"To meet their election commitment, Labor will need to devote extra resources and re-examine the control measures available to National Parks staff."
