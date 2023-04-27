The Land
Home/News

Labor given green light to remove more than 18,000 feral horses in Kosciuszko National Park

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
April 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Karleen Minney
Picture by Karleen Minney

With its decisive victory in the NSW election, Labor has now been given a clear mandate for urgent action to reduce the more than 18,000 feral horses in Kosciuszko National Park, according to The Invasive Species Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.