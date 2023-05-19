Man dies following crash between quad bike and ute

The Land
Charges laid after man dies following crash at Bourbah, near Coonamble

Updated May 20 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
A man has been charged following a fatal two-vehicle crash in the Central West.

