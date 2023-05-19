Man dies following crash between quad bike and ute

A man has been charged following a fatal two-vehicle crash in the Central West.
Emergency services were told a quad bike and utility had collided on Gulargambone Road, Bourbah, about 58km southwest of Coonamble, on Friday afternoon just before 4pm.
The man in the utility drove to a property nearby to contact emergency services, police said in a statement.
Police arrived at the scene and located the quad bike and a man who is believed to have died from his injuries sustained in the collision. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 50.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police and the Crash Investigation Unit.
The driver of the vehicle - a 63-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to Coonamble Hospital for mandatory testing.
When he was released from hospital, the man was arrested and taken to Coonamble Police Station, before being transported to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death.
His driver's licence was suspended.
The man was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, March 20.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.