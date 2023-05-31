The Land
Kathryn Hines swaps city life to become Royal Flying Doctor Service nurse

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
May 31 2023
Royal Flying Doctor Service nurse Kathryn Hines. Picture by Samantha Townsend.
Sitting at the traffic lights in the heart of Brisbane Kathryn Hines realised she wanted more.

