The Land
Home/News
Free

See who was out and about at the 2023 Robert Oatley Vineyards Gulgong Gold Cup

By Janian McMillan
June 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With perfect weather over the June long weekend a record crowd was on hand to see Red Beryl win the 2023 Robert Oatley Vineyards Gulgong Gold Cup over 1200 metres in a thrilling finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.