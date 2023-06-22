With perfect weather over the June long weekend a record crowd was on hand to see Red Beryl win the 2023 Robert Oatley Vineyards Gulgong Gold Cup over 1200 metres in a thrilling finish.
The five-year-old chestnut gelding by Sebring is trained at Bendemeer by Jane Clement and was ridden by stable apprentice Kelsey Lenton.
The inaugural recipient of the Marina Morel Memorial Shield for the day's most successful jockey was Ronald Simpson.
The Dubbo based apprentice rode three winners from the six races held at the annual Gulgong meeting.
The talented apprentice started the day winning the first race for local trainer Brett Thompson aboard Shadow Shot, his second winner was Dawn County for Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton and then he rounded out the day winning the last on Weave That Web for Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn.
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
