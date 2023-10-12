A man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Southern Highlands area.
Emergency services were called to Railway Parade, Balmoral, 20 kilometres north of Mittagong, just before 6pm on Thursday, October 12, following reports of a single-vehicle crash, police said in a statement.
Hume police officers arrived at the scene to find a Ford sedan had crashed into a tree.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
Officers established a crime scene and will be investigating the cause of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.