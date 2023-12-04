A man has been flown to hospital with serious injuries following an accident at a rural property.
In a statement, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Media said the rescue helicopter was called to a property at Newton Boyd, east of Glen Innes, on Monday, December 4, at roughly 2pm.
NSW Ambulance were already at the scene following reports a man in his 20s was injured in an accident.
Paramedics commenced treatment on the patient prior to the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and on-board critical care medical team.
The man, who was suffering from serious head injuries, was treated and stabilised by the critical care medical team before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.
