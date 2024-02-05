The Land
Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2024: Boco Pastoral breeding for tough conditions

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 5 2024 - 8:00pm
Bill Garnock, Boco Pastoral Co, Nimmitabel, with black baldy females. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Breeding cattle for the tough Monaro conditions is the number one priority for Bill Garnock and improving the herd is paying off with his team excelling in the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.

