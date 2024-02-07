The Land
Beef Spectacular 2024: Rookie award taken out by Bowen Pastoral

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 7 2024 - 4:00pm
Rookie of the Year in the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial Stephen Peake from Bowen Pastoral Company. Picture by Ben Jaffrey.
Making their debut in the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial Bowen Pastoral Company, Barraba, shot up the leaderboard finishing sixth overall.

