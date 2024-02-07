The Land
Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2024: First-time entrant Rockvale Farming finishes in top three for eating quality

February 7 2024 - 1:00pm
Rockvale Farms manager Finlay Munro, Armidale with some of the operations steers. Photo supplied.
First year entrants Rockvale Farms, Armidale, have had a podium finish in the eating quality medals at the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial finishing third with a MSA index of 64.77.

