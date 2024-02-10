Puss In Boots makes plenty of pals at the Nutrien Classic

Most people head to the Nutrien Classic for the horses but it's a cat that has been one of the star attractions in 2024.
Puss In Boots has made the trek to Tamworth from Normanton, Queensland, with owners the Saunders family and quickly made his mark on the event.
The eight-month-old cat has become friendly with other patrons and stopped by campsites to say hello and get a hug or two.
MORE NUTRIEN CLASSIC NEWS:
The Saunders family have had Puss In Boots since he was about six weeks old and he's been with them ever since as they travel around working.
"Because we're traveling, we do contract mustering, he just lives in our trailer - that's like our house on wheels," Jana Saunders said.
"That's how he's been brought up. That's all he knows - to just travel to different places."
It hasn't just been those down on the ground at the Nutrien Classic who have had a front row seat to Puss In Boots' travels this week either.
The team at Select Sires have been providing hilarious updates over the past week after initially putting a call-out to find the owners when Puss In Boots found his way into Louise Comiskey's quarters.
As we already know, Puss In Boots found his way back to the Saunders family after taking in all the sights.
"We've never been anywhere where there's this many other trucks - he got a bit confused," Jana said.
"Everyone probably gave him hugs, so he probably liked that, too."
The 2024 Nutrien Classic will be memorable for a number of reasons for the Jana and Wayne Saunders.
As well as their cat finding stardom, it will also be the first time they have been vendors at the sale.
They said they "just wanted to have a go at selling them".
The first of the two went up for sale on Friday, February 9 - the second day of the sale.
Wilmor Flo Jo, by Silky Dynasty and out of Boothulla Annie Oakley - HSH, sold for $10,000 to Horseview Grazing.
Their other horse on offer is Pink N Metallic, by Metallic Storm and out of Party Chic. The four-year-old mare will go under the hammer on Sunday.
This is the third year coming to the classic for the Saunders' who have their five kids in tow this year.
"We just love horses and the atmosphere down here," they said when asked why they keep coming back to the Nutrien Classic.
"Instead of going to the beach, we come to this - this is our holiday for our family."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.