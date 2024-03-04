Woman flown to hospital following horse riding accident

A woman has been flown to hospital after sustaining a number of injuries in a horse riding accident in the Upper Hunter region.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) was called to Hunter Road, Ellerston, about 67 kilometres north east of Scone, by NSW Ambulance at roughly 9am on Monday, March 9, WRHS said in a statement.
A woman in her 20s was treated and stabilised by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team.
The patient had sustained hip and facial injuries in the accident, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
After being treated on the ground, the woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
