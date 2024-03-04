The Land
Home/News

Woman flown to hospital following horse riding accident

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
March 4 2024 - 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle. File picture
The woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle. File picture

A woman has been flown to hospital after sustaining a number of injuries in a horse riding accident in the Upper Hunter region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.