Quality high in Merino and Poll Merino fine wool classes at Sydney Royal

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated March 29 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 1:33pm
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

There was a good showing in the fine wool classes at the Sydney Royal Show on Tuesday and Wednesday, with one of the grand champions going on to win the overall supreme Merino ewe.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

