Quality high in Merino and Poll Merino fine wool classes at Sydney Royal

There was a good showing in the fine wool classes at the Sydney Royal Show on Tuesday and Wednesday, with one of the grand champions going on to win the overall supreme Merino ewe.
The fine wool ring was judged by Matthew Coddington of Roseville Park Merinos, Wambangalang.
Grand champion Merinos
In the Merinos, Merrignee 27355 backed up its success from the Great Southern Supreme Merino to win grand champion fine wool Merino ram after coming through the March-shorn, six teeth and over class.
Exhibited by Merignee stud of Boorowa, the ram tested 17.2-micron fibre diameter, 2.7-micron standard deviation, coefficient of variation of 15.8 per cent and 99.8pc comfort factor.
Reserve grand champion went to Greenland Merinos, Maffra, with the 16.7-micron Greenland 28201. He won the March-shorn, four teeth and over class and tested 2.7 micron SD, 16.2pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
The grand champion fine wool Merino ewe was awarded to Thalabah 27081, who won her way up through the March-shorn, six teeth and over class.
Thalabah 27081, known as Ally, tested 17.5 micron with 3.2 micron SD, 18.4 CV and 99.7pc CF.
She would go on to win the overall supreme ewe, with the judges noting her wool quality and conformation.
Langdene, Dunedoo, claimed reserve with the August-shorn, two teeth and under class winner in Langdene 20403. She tested 17.8 micron, 3.2 micron SD, 17.9pc CV and 99.5pc CF.
Grand champion Poll Merinos
The grand champion Poll Merino ram went to Merryville stud, Boorowa, with Merryville 27554.
The ram came from the March-shorn, six teeth and over class and tested 17.1 micron with 3 micron SD, 17.4pc CV and 99.7pc CF.
In reserve was Koonwarra stud, also of Boorowa, with Koonwarra 27363. The 18.1-micron ram came second in the same class and had SD of 2.6 micron, 14.6pc CV and 99.2pc CF.
Alfoxton stud, Armidale, continued its winning streak to take out the grand champion Poll Merino ewe with Alfoxton 20704.
She tested 18.9 micron with 2.7 micron SD, 14.3pc CV and 99.5pc CF.
Reserve grand champion ewe went to Merryville 27222. She was 17.7 micron with 2.7 micron SD, 15.1pc CV and 99.7pc CF.
August-shorn champions
In the Merino rams, champion went to Alfoxton stud, Armidale, with Alfoxton 20698.
The ram came through the two teeth and under class and tested 16.2 micron, 2.6 micron standard deviation, 15.9pc CV and 100pc CF.
Langdene, Dunedoo, was reserve with their four tooth and over class winner.
In the Merino ewes, champion went to Langdene 20403. She was from the two teeth and under class and tested 17.8 micron, 3.2 micron SD, 17.9pc CV and 99.5pc CF.
Alfoxton's ewe, which came second in the same class, was reserve.
Airlie stud, Walcha, took both champion and reserve in the Poll Merino rams.
Champion went to the two-teeth and under class winner, Airlie 20616, which tested 16.7 micron, 2,9 micron SD, 17.4pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
The stud's six teeth and over class winner was reserve.
Alfoxton were automatic winners in the polled ewes, with the champion and reserve placing first and second in the two teeth and under class.
Champion went to the 18.9 micron Alfoxton 20704, which tested 2.7 micron SD, 14.3pc CV and 99.5pc CF.
March-shorn champions
The champion Merino ram was awarded to the eventual grand champion, Merrignee 27355.
In reserve was Greenland stud with its ram from the four tooth and under class.
Thalabah had a double in the Merino ewes. The eventual supreme champion, Thalabah 27081, won champion, while the ewe that placed second to her in the six teeth and over class was reserve.
In the polls, the eventual grand champion Merryville 27554 was awarded the March-shorn champion.
Reserve went to Koonwarra's eventual reserve grand champion, Koonwarra 27363.
Merryville claimed champion Poll Merino ewe with Merryville 27222, who went on to win reserve grand champion.
The stud also took out reserve, this time for its ewe in the six teeth and over class.
