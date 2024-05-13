The Land
Home/Opinion

FWFWW Ep 13: Farmer Tom says I love you

JW
By Julia Wythes
Updated May 13 2024 - 12:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Tom and Sarah are in love! Picture by Channel 7
Farmer Tom and Sarah are in love! Picture by Channel 7

It's nice to see a bit of green pick starting to show in the farmers' paddocks on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.