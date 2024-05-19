FWFWW Ep 16: Love-bombing, inside dogs and another dinner walkout

In episode 16 of Farmer Wants a Wife, the tension between two ladies at one of the dinner tables ends in tears for one and the end of the road for another.
The ladies spend their final day on the farms as they all prepare for the evening's black-tie event.
As per the usual format, we see the farmers drive across the Harbour Bridge, speaking about how much busier the "big smoke" is than their respective home towns, how much they're looking forward to getting dressed in their "glad rags" before they head off to the barber shop and then catch up for a bevvy before the big dinner.
The girls also convene at Circular Quay for a chinwag before the big event, where Jacinta reveals that Daisy has broken the "girl code" by sneaking into Farmer Todd's bedroom "for a bit of a cuddle" and spending additional time with him behind her and Grace's back.
She describes Daisy's behaviour as "love-bombing".
Meanwhile, in a separate conversation, Daisy again declares her love for Farmer Todd.
Farmer Joe, Sarah and Keely, Farmer Dustin, Sophie and Anna, and Farmer Todd, Grace, Jacinta and Daisy all head off to the dinner at Darling Harbour, where they all marvel at how well they "scrubbed up".
Host Nat drops an apparent bombshell, telling the group Farmer Todd must ask one of his ladies to leave the show at the conclusion of the dinner.
All eyes in the room are on their table.
"I think there's going to be a lot of drama at their table tonight," Farmer Dustin's Anna tells us.
At Farmer Joe's table, Keely asks hard-hitting questions about the living arrangements concerning domestic animals.
"What about an inside dog," she asks.
"What's its role? It needs a purpose," Farmer Joe insists.
"For cuddles," Keely replies.
"I hate useless things," he says with finality.
Over at Farmer Dustin's table, Sophie asks Anna if she is intimidated by her relationship with him.
"I can see you guys have a very strong connection and lots of strong feelings for each other, which is always hard to see someone you like, like someone else," Anna responds.
Meanwhile, at Farmer Todd's table, Grace asks Jacinta who is better suited to him - her or Daisy?
Jacinta does not hold back.
"I feel like you look at Grace with so much love, care and admiration," she answers.
"I don't see that same look when he looks at you," she says, looking squarely at Daisy.
Daisy is not happy.
Todd asks Jacinta why she thinks Grace is better suited to him.
"I know she would always stand by you, and it wouldn't be fleeting; it would be true," she replies.
Again, Daisy is not ecstatic about Jacinta's opinion.
"It was a kick in the guts," Daisy tells viewers directly to the camera outside the restaurant.
And she begins to doubt her connection with Farmer Todd.
When Jacinta accuses Daisy of "love-bombing", this time in front of Farmer Todd, he looks baffled.
He is unfamiliar with the phrase and the meaning behind it.
"What is love bombing?" he whispers to the group.
Daisy insists she has tried to be restrained and discreet about her interactions with Farmer Todd, but again, the bedroom rendezvous is raised.
"Jacinta and I had words the other morning," Daisy says.
"What do you mean?" Grace asks.
"I went to get the vacuum cleaner to seal up my bags," Daisy explains in detail.
"And I snuck in for a cuddle in the morning. I apologised for that, but the opportunity was there, and I took it."
Jacinta explains that when confronted, Daisy then lied about the bedroom cuddle, which ultimately broke the girl code.
"Do you feel like the girl code has been broken?" she asks Daisy.
"I think it's very subjective," she replies.
Daisy gets emotional and tells Grace and Jacinta she didn't intend to hurt them.
They all talk to and fro about the dishonesty of it all before Daisy up and leaves the table.
Farmer Todd follows her outside to comfort her with yet another cuddle.
Eventually, they make their way back inside, and it's time for Farmer Todd to send someone home.
He rattles off all their attributes before nervously telling Jacinta it is time for her to go home.
She seemed to sense it was coming.
The cameras show Jacinta hugging Farmer Todd and Grace goodbye, but not Daisy.
It seems no love is lost between those two.
