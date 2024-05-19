The Land
Home/Opinion

FWFWW Ep 16: Love-bombing, inside dogs and another dinner walkout

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
May 19 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highly anticipated black-tie event in "the big smoke". Picture supplied by Channel 7
The highly anticipated black-tie event in "the big smoke". Picture supplied by Channel 7

In episode 16 of Farmer Wants a Wife, the tension between two ladies at one of the dinner tables ends in tears for one and the end of the road for another.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.