Livestream: Dairy cattle, Jersey

Can't make down to Sydney for the Easter Show? Not a problem. The Land is livestreaming a number of events across the cattle rings throughout this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

This includes the dairy breed in-milk classes (including Holstein, Jersey, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Illawarra and Brown Swiss), which can be found here from 9.30am, Tuesday, April 19, and the dairy interbreed judging from 11.30am.

The livestream viewing also features the ability to replay and watch other events from throughout the show, including the beef cattle breeds judging and the Young Auctioneers Competition (see links below).

The livestream viewing allows a close-up experience of the judging, including a live audio feed direct from the judge, and a close-up look at the cattle in the ring, thanks to our roaming camera operator.

Readers will also be able to return to this page to re-watch events, just in case you missed it the first time or want to take another look at the judging.

Please note that viewing times are approximate, pending how close to schedule the day's judging is progressing at the event.

