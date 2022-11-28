The Land
Home/News

The Working Dog Challenge: Charity pup and dog raise fund for TIACS

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
November 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Halstead, Zac Ede, Josh Stephen, and Nick Forster, with the charity pup and bitch.

Giving back to the community was a large goal during The Working Dog Challenge with numerous opportunities for spectators to donate to charity. On Saturday afternoon, a started bitch and a male pup went under the hammer with all proceeds going to mental health charity This Is A Conversation Starter (TIACS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.