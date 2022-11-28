Giving back to the community was a large goal during The Working Dog Challenge with numerous opportunities for spectators to donate to charity. On Saturday afternoon, a started bitch and a male pup went under the hammer with all proceeds going to mental health charity This Is A Conversation Starter (TIACS).
The started bitch was a litter sibling to the previous year's charity pup and was by Koonama Cracka by Pilbara Trick, donated by Nick Forster and purchased by the Regional Livestock Exchange (RLX) for $3000.
Although the bitch had not done much work, she showed promise and Mr Forster said he was happy with how she was progressing.
The male pup sold for $2200 and was out of Karana Emma IV by Leeway Panda, kindly donated by Zac Ede and Grace Halsted and purchased by Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange's (CTLX) site manager Josh Stephen.
Speaking on behalf of the RLX, Mr Stephen said purchasing these pups was just an example of the commitment to community outreach that the RLX has and solidifies their support after purchasing the charity pup during last years Working Dog Challenge too.
"To invest back in these charities that are so dear to the rural community and is no near and deep personally is really important to us," Mr Stephen said.
Mr Stephen said the bitch purchased by the RLX would head to a contract mustering camp in Queensland and would be put through the Rockhampton Dog Trial & Working Dog Sale next year pending training.
Purchasing the pup for his own use, Mr Stephen was excited to see how it would grow out and hoped to trial it at next year's Working Dog Challenge as a 14-month-old.
A Calcutta was also held before the Round Table Sire Shootout with 10 per cent of the $13,250 prize pool being donated to TIACS and local vendors Swift Coffee by M also donated $3 from every coffee sold to the Eugowra CWA for flood support.
