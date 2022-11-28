The second annual Working Dog Challenge went off without a hitch with people coming from across the Eastern states and Tasmania for the four day event which hosted the largest working dog auction in Australia.
The event saw over 500 trial entries, 56 dogs offered for Auction, and 16 of the best Sires in the country going head to head in the Sire Shootout.
The weekend also raised funds for mental health organisation This Is A Conversation Starter through the sale of a charity pup and started bitch, as well as a cut of the Calcutta prize pool and money raised through a raffle. In total, $8645 was raised for TIACS.
One of the event organisers, Tom Card, Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst said it was a very successful weekend.
Mr Card said this was the most trialers the event had seen but numbers in the dog auction remained similar to the previous year.
The auction itself was dearer than last year with a higher average across the field and a wider buying support with dogs selling from Queensland to Tasmania.
"All the trialing went really well and the sire shootout was an unreal sight to see and it went till midnight but everyone was very happy with the show we put on Friday night.
"I think everyone really enjoyed themselves over the last four days," he said.
More from The Working Dog Challenge:
With plans already in motion for next year, Mr Card said he expected the 2023 Working Dog Challenge to be bigger than ever.
"We are definitely going again next year and this will be a consistent annual event," Mr Card said.
"We only plan on making it bigger and better and keep improving to what the trialers are after and what the sellers want to be seeing in the auction.
"We just want to make this a place that people can come to and show off their dogs and then have the opportunity to sell them on the final day.
"Just having that annual sale that people can come to and rely on quality," he said.
Mr Card said the annual event was planned to occur on the last weekend in November each year which made the 2023 dates November 23 to 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.