The Land
Home/News

Working Dog Challenge: Four day event comes to a finish

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
November 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 500 trialers went through the ring at The Working Dog Challenge over the four day event.

The second annual Working Dog Challenge went off without a hitch with people coming from across the Eastern states and Tasmania for the four day event which hosted the largest working dog auction in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.