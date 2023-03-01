A total of eight Merino operations entered their ewe flocks in the 43rd Annual Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition, with their gates open on February 21.
Judged by Richard Chalker, Lach River Merino stud, Darbys Falls, Patrick Davis, Demondrille Merino stud, Harden, and Rachel Pritchard, Young, the flock that rose to the top in their eyes was that of Emma Northey.
Coming off the back of a win in the Lake Cargelligo ewe competition just a week prior, Miss Northey runs a flock of Belswick-blood ewes classed by Michael Elmes, Narrandera, at her father's property Millview, Tullibigeal.
The flock had a micron of 20.5 with an average wool cut of nine kilograms per head, a 122 per cent lambing rate, and a yield of 69pc. Miss Northey said her average ewe weight would be around 95kg at full maturity.
Miss Northey had about 600 Merino ewes joined to Merino rams, about 350 Merino ewe lambs, and a small number of classed-out ewes joined to terminal rams, put her total of around 1000 head in the flock.
"They are a really good line of ewes, they definitely have the carcase there, and they are in really good condition," Ms Pritchard said. "They have that squared back end, which is good, and they are very productive ewes," she said.
Mr Chalker described the ewes as magnificent. "You are pretty much on the mark here, the product is matching what you are saying you want," he said.
"Big barreled, very well structured sheep, and great lock structure on the sheep when you go through them.
The runners-up, the Jones Family, Booroola, Condobolin, had a flock of Lachlan-blood ewes which were classed by Glen Rubie, Forbes.
Entering the competition for the 13th year, the Jones presented the line of 630 retained ewes which had a March to April lambing and an early July shearing.
"I think you have got your nourishment right with your wool, it is not too heavy, but I think you have got to go a bit heavy to get the medium. But the wools open and handle really well, especially with the rain on them," Mr Chalker said.
Ms Pritchard said the ewes presented really well and had good confirmation. "They stand up really nice and are a real credit to you," she said.
In third was Karu Pastoral, Big Weebah, Condobolin, with their Big Weebah-blood ewes which were classed by Chris Bowman.
