Two studs shared the spoils in the Sydney Royal Show Suffolk ring on Saturday afternoon, with Bowen Suffolk Stud's ewe claiming the tri-colour ribbon, and Belvedere Park taking out the contest for grand champion ram.
The two did a swap in the run for reserves, as Belvedere running in second for the grand champion ewe class, and Bowen securing runner-up for the rams.
Bowen stud principal Greg Good also claimed the Peter Taylor Group trophy, as as well as the breeder's group award and The Suffolk Sheep Society of NSW trophy for top sire's progeny group, consisting of three exhibits.
Suffolk Champions
Grand champion ram: Belvedere Park Suffolk Stud, Bathurst. Res: Bowen Suffolk Stud, Millthorpe.
Grand champion ewe: Bowen Suffolk Stud, Millthorpe. Res: Belvedere Park Suffolk Stud, Bathurst.
