The Land
Home/Sydney Royal/Sydney Royal Sheep

Sydney Royal Suffolk champions awarded to Millthorpe and Bathurst studs

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Mitchell, Belvedere Park Suffolk Stud, with his champion ewe, along with Greg Good, Bowan Suffolk Stud, and his reserve champion ewe, presented by judge Kevin White. Picture by Clare Adcock
Brendan Mitchell, Belvedere Park Suffolk Stud, with his champion ewe, along with Greg Good, Bowan Suffolk Stud, and his reserve champion ewe, presented by judge Kevin White. Picture by Clare Adcock

Two studs shared the spoils in the Sydney Royal Show Suffolk ring on Saturday afternoon, with Bowen Suffolk Stud's ewe claiming the tri-colour ribbon, and Belvedere Park taking out the contest for grand champion ram.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

More from Sydney Royal Sheep
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.