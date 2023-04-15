Hailing from Victoria, the Southport stud have sweeped the floor in the Sydney Royal Hampshire Downs ring on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Hawk took out the grand champion ribbons for both the ram and ewe classes, with Henty based stud, Jurambula Hampshire Downs, securing reserve champion for both rams and ewes.
Jurambula stud principal Helen Raven also claimed the trophy for the Peter Taylor Group award.
Hampshire Downs Champions
Grand champion ram: Southport, Tarradale, Vic. Res: Jurambula, Henty.
Grand champion ewe: Southport, Tarradale, Vic. Res: Jurambula, Henty.
