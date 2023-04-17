The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Farmers Watching Farmers Wanting Wives 2023 episode 4: Farmers forced to dance ugly for hours at country ball

JW
By Julia Wythes
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Matt and his ladies ready for the country ball. Photo courtesy of Channel 7.
Farmer Matt and his ladies ready for the country ball. Photo courtesy of Channel 7.

What happens when you mix alcohol, a thousand festoon lights and being forced to smile and dance for seven hours straight?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.