Brookleigh Legend Invisible was named champion senior female, while intermediate champion went to Florando Koala Latimer

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
April 17 2023 - 4:30pm
A cow, described by the judge as having "great style" has won champion senior female Guernsey at Sydney Royal.

