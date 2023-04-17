A cow, described by the judge as having "great style" has won champion senior female Guernsey at Sydney Royal.
Brookleigh Legend Invisible was named champion over reserve Marloo JK Caspian Pasha, and honourable mention Alembry Klingers Sunflower.
The six-year-old cow, who also won best senior udder, is owned by Stuart Moore, Fernbrook Guernseys, Dorrigo.
She is by sire Coulee Crest Grumpy Legend, and from dam Brookleigh Immortal.
Mr Moore purchased the cow at International Dairy Week in about 2017, from Lyndon and Joyce Cleggett, Brookleigh Guernseys, Glencoe, South Australia.
She has had four calves, including two heifers.
"This is her third year at Sydney Royal, she won champion senior Guernsey two years ago, and then got a honourable mention last year," Mr Moore said.
"I bought her because the Cleggetts are proven breeders, and I wanted those genetics essentially."
Judge Ken Forster, Ontario, Canada, said the best Guernsey cows at Sydney Royal were as good as any you would find in the world.
"She is a pretty special cow," he said.
"She has a great udder, the rear attachment is wide and high; she has fantastic feet and legs and great style."
Reserve champion senior female Guernsey, Marloo JK Caspian Pasha, is owned by Paula and Michael Gray, Marloo Guernseys, Rollands Plains.
She is by sire Idle Gold J King Caspian, and from dam Marloo Yogibear Pasha.
Honourable mention Alembry Klingers Sunflower, is owned by Alembry Guernseys, Croom.
She is by sire Goldwin Caspian Klinger, and from dam Alembry Mentor Sunflower.
Best intermediate udder went to Florando Koala Latimer, who also won intermediate champion female Guernsey.
Florando Koala Latimer is owned by Evan Perkins, Annie Wilson and Gary Joyce, Tongala, Victoria.
The three-year-old is by sire Coulee Crest Fame Latimer, and from dam Florando SD Koala.
Steve Joyce, Tongala, Victoria, said the cow was purchased as a two-year-old heifer, for her genetics and Koala bloodlines.
"She has had twins this year," he said.
"She has taken a little while to develop and mature, but now she's firing.
"She received a honourable mention at IDW this year in the intermediate female class.
"She is paying us back, which is nice."
Mr Forster said "she had everything in place, and her udder was fantastic".
Intermediate reserve champion female Guernsey was Meadow View Kling Tash, owned by Brian and Murray Russell, Meadow View, Bega.
She was by sire Goldwin Caspian Klinger, and from dam Meadow View A P Trickle.
Honourable mention was Kalaso Jaguar Koala, owned by Steve and Renee Joyce, Tongala, Victoria.
She is by sure Springhill Jokes Jaguar, and from dam Kalaso Levi Koala.
