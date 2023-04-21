A MEATY Limousin was awarded the grand champion carcase at Sydney Royal.
Exhibited by W Davis and J Davis Livestock, Goolgowi, and bred by Kathy Curran, Deepfields Limousins, Catherine Field, the champion carcase was awarded a total of 93.8 points out of 100 to take out champion lightweight, grand champion carcase and a silver medal.
The steer tipped the scales at 356kg with a carcase weight of 237.8kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 65.92 per cent.
Also helping the champion carcase take out top honours was a fat cover of five millimetres on the rib and 10mm at the P8 site, and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 105 centimetres squared. The carcase had an Meat Stardards Australia (MSA) index of 58.14.
The steer had been awarded highly commended in the hoof class and was sold at auction for 530 cents a kilogram to A and A Reid Enterprises, Wilberforce.
The champion heavyweight carcase went to a Limousin exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
With a score of 93.12 points the carcase was also awarded a silver medal.
The steer weighed in at 558kg with a carcase weight of 396.6kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 56.54 per cent.
The heavyweight champion had fat measurements of 6mm/8mm for the rib/P8 and an EMA of 109cm sq.
He finished first in his hoof class and was sold for 600c/kg to Pittwater Fine Quality Meat, Mona Vale.
With a score of 92.28 a Limousin exhibited and bred by Morrisvale Limousins, Narrikup, WA, was awarded champion middleweight carcase and a gold medal.
The steer tipped the scales at 448kg with a carcase weight of 282kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 61.58pc.
The middleweight champion measured 6mm on the rib and 9mm at the P8 site, and had an EMA of 94cm sq.
The steer had been awarded highly commended in the hoof class and was sold at auction for 490c/kg to J and C Adams, Londonderry.
A Charolais exhibited by Brisbane Water Secondary College, Umina Beach, and bred by Maureen and Field Jackson, Forbes, was the champion school carcase and awarded a silver medal with 91.73 points.
The heavyweight school steer weighed in at 652kg with a carcase weight of 404kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 54.62pc.
The carcase had measurements of 14mm/12mm on the rib/P8 and an EMA of 110cm sq.
He had finished third in the heavyweight school steer hoof class and was sold for 420c/kg to Natural Butcher, St Ives.
The champion virtual taste test carcase award went to a heavyweight Murray Grey exhibited by Frensham, Mittagong, and bred by Sugarloaf Fam - Makani.
The steer was awarded a total of 39.4 points out of 40 in the equality quality section putting it in top spot and had an MSA index of 63.04.
The steer weighed in at 582kg with a carcase weight of 330.8kg and calculated saleable meat yield of 51.43pc, with measurements of 18mm on the rib and 15mm P8, and an EMA of 82cm sq.
In the trade competition the champion trade carcase went to a Simmental/Angus exhibited by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, and bred by Sixpence Park Simmentals GL and IR Martin, Tenterfield, with a point score of 82.77 out of 100.
The 496kg steer had a carcase weight of 292kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 57.66pc, with a P8 fat depth of 13mm and EMA of 79cm sq.
The Eve Cullen Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the most successful school exhibitor in the steer classes was awarded to Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, who also won the group of school carcases.
The winning breeders group was Sarana Limousins, Crookwell.
IN a close contest the Speckle Park breed shone in the carcase competition at Sydney Royal taking out the Stan Hill Memorial Trophy.
The winning team was exhibited by Matthew and Shannon Sowden, Sowden Speckle Park, Kingaroy, QLD; Jack and Sam Nelson, Jackungah Speckle Park, Pine Lodge, Vic, with Ewyn Speckle Park, Balhannah, SA, and Troy Hepburn, Mckees Hill, with Pinnacle Park Speckle Park stud, The Summit, QLD.
The Speckle Park team scored 249.93 points out of 300.
In the hoof class Matthew and Shannon Sowden's steer was awarded reserve middleweight champion and took the same accolade and a gold medal on the hook.
Narrowly in second was the Red Angus breed scoring 249.84 points.
The Red Angus team consisted of two lightweights exhibited and bred by Cliff and Maree Downey, Redgums Red Angus, Yambuna, Vic, and another lightweight exhibited and bred by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
On the hook one of the lightweight carcases from Cliff and Maree Downey finished second in its class.
With a point score of 247.87 the Shorthorn breed finished third.
The team consisted of carcases from Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, with Ronelle Park Shorthorns, Lyndhurst; St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst, and Yanco Agricultural High School, Yanco.
The steer from St Stanislaus' College finished third in the lightweight school steer competition while the Calrossy Anglican School Shorthorn finished fifth in its lightweight open steer class.
On the hook the Calrossy Anglican School carcase was awarded second in its lightweight class.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
