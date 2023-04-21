The Land
Sydney Royal carcase results

By Alexandra Bernard
April 21 2023 - 4:00pm
The purebred steer classes being conducted at Sydney Royal. The champion carcase was awarded to a Limousin exhibited by W Davis and J Davis Livestock, Goolgowi, and bred by Kathy Curran, Deepfields Limousins, Catherine Field.
A MEATY Limousin was awarded the grand champion carcase at Sydney Royal.

