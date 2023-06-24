The Land
Home/News

See all the glitz and glamour at the 2023 Walgett Cup

By Janian McMillan
June 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Walgett Cup was won for the second year in a row by Plectrum, the rising 10-year-old gelding is trained at Baradine by Graeme Brooker and was once again ridden by Orange-based jockey, Chelsea Ings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.