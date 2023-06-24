The Walgett Cup was won for the second year in a row by Plectrum, the rising 10-year-old gelding is trained at Baradine by Graeme Brooker and was once again ridden by Orange-based jockey, Chelsea Ings.
During the last 12 months, the trio have taken home the Carinda and Binnaway Cups in addition to the two consecutive Walgett Cups.
READ MORE:
After another successful day on track, Dubbo apprentice Ronald Simpson was again the meeting's best jockey, finishing the day with two winners - Twyborn Affair in the Dubbo City Toyota Maiden Plate over 900 metres for Coonamble trainer Cecil Hodgson, and Zoucan Toucan in the JR and ML Moore Memorial Maiden Handicap over 1400m for Kelly Smith from Collarenebri.
Bendemeer trainer, Jane Clement was named the best trainer of the day winning the last race with Jade, as well as having two runners Hardyo and Amazingly finish second and third respectively in the feature race.
Fashions on the Field was again hotly contested.
Classic Lady was won by Michelle Meyers from Mudgee.
Best Dressed Gent was Trent Smith from Collarenebri.
While Contemporary Lady went to Maddy Warden from Walgett.
And the Best Dressed Couple went to Alistair and Penelope Jones.
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.