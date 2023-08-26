Gunnedah celebrated 50 years of AgQuip in style at the 2023 field days.
Patrons from all over NSW, and from interstate, headed to the AgQuip site to take a look at the exhibits on display.
The Land was down at AgQuip taking photos of patrons. Did we get a photo of you or anyone you know?
Check out the gallery below to find out.
While you are here, why not take a look at some of the other galleries and stories we got at AgQuip this week.
